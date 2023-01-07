Dr. Oesterle has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Oesterle, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Oesterle, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Saint Augustine, FL. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Palm Coast, Flagler Hospital and HCA Florida Putnam Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Hypothyroidism and Abnormal Thyroid along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 300 Health Park Blvd Ste 3008, Saint Augustine, FL 32086 Directions (904) 810-5991
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Palm Coast
- Flagler Hospital
- HCA Florida Putnam Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
Gave significant amount of time reviewing all past medical interactions and discussing where I stand and a reasonable plan...
About Dr. Robert Oesterle, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1053524116
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MIAMI / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
