Overview of Dr. Robert Oglesby, MD

Dr. Robert Oglesby, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.



Dr. Oglesby works at Carolina Arthritis Center in Greenville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Trigger Point Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.