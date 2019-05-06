Dr. Robert Oglesby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oglesby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Oglesby, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Oglesby, MD
Dr. Robert Oglesby, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Greenville, NC. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Vidant Medical Center.
Dr. Oglesby works at
Dr. Oglesby's Office Locations
Carolina Arthritis Center2355 Hemby Ln, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (252) 321-8474
Hospital Affiliations
- Vidant Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MedCost
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Oglesby is very positive. He is very engaging and answers all my questions. He seems thorough and is a good listener. B. Walker, Chocowinity.
About Dr. Robert Oglesby, MD
- Rheumatology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1568519288
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
- Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oglesby has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oglesby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oglesby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oglesby has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Myofascial Trigger Point Injection and Trigger Point Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oglesby on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Oglesby. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oglesby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oglesby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oglesby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.