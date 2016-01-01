Dr. Okada accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Okada, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Okada, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.
Dr. Okada works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Warren Clinic Cardiology6151 S Yale Ave Ste 1304, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-5300Monday7:30am - 6:00pmTuesday7:30am - 6:00pmWednesday7:30am - 6:00pmThursday7:30am - 6:00pmFriday7:30am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- OSMA Health
- Preferred Community Choice
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Okada?
About Dr. Robert Okada, MD
- Cardiology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1003816877
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- University Of Pennsylvania School Of Medicine
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okada has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okada works at
Dr. Okada has seen patients for Sinus Bradycardia, Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okada on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Okada. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okada.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okada, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okada appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.