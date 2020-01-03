Dr. Robert O'Leary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Leary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert O'Leary, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert O'Leary, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in East Patchogue, NY. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Stony Brook U, School of Medicine.
Locations
Robert W O'leary MD PC285 Sills Rd Bldg 9D, East Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions
Dr. Robert O'Leary MD196 N Main St, Sayville, NY 11782 Directions (631) 319-6107
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
Been very happy with Dr. O'Leary. Only comment is I can not speak to him via phone. It always fides through someone else.
About Dr. Robert O'Leary, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Lij Mc
- Stony Brook U, School of Medicine
- Cornell University
- Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. O'Leary accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Leary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Leary.
