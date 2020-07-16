Overview of Dr. Robert Oliver, MD

Dr. Robert Oliver, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.



Dr. Oliver works at Robert H. Oliver M.d. Pllc in Rochester, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.