Overview of Dr. Robert Oliver, MD

Dr. Robert Oliver, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vestavia Hls, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Oliver works at Plastic Surgery Specialists in Vestavia Hls, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.