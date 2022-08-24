See All Plastic Surgeons in Vestavia Hls, AL
Super Profile

Dr. Robert Oliver, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.4 (13)
Map Pin Small Vestavia Hls, AL
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Oliver, MD

Dr. Robert Oliver, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Vestavia Hls, AL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Alabama / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Brookwood Baptist Medical Center.

Dr. Oliver works at Plastic Surgery Specialists in Vestavia Hls, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Oliver's Office Locations

  1
    Plastic Surgery Specialists
    Plastic Surgery Specialists
2000 Stonegate Trl Ste 100, Vestavia Hls, AL 35242 (205) 298-8660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brookwood Baptist Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Breast Cancer
Gynecomastia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant

Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    Aug 24, 2022
    Dr Oliver and his staff made me feel very welcomed. He took time to explain to me my procedure and I am very happy with his possibilities. He is very down to earth and easy to talk to. We are scheduling a date for my surgery…..more to come later.
    Susan Mc — Aug 24, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Robert Oliver, MD
    Dr. Oliver's Office & Staff

    Experience with Dr. Oliver

    Tell Us About Yourself

    Finish Here

    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Oliver, MD.

    About Dr. Robert Oliver, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1891880928
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Nashville Plastic Surgery Institute
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • University of Louisville Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • University of South Alabama / College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Alabama
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Oliver, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oliver is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oliver has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oliver has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oliver works at Plastic Surgery Specialists in Vestavia Hls, AL. View the full address on Dr. Oliver’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Oliver. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oliver.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oliver, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oliver appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

