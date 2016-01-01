Overview of Dr. Robert Olk, MD

Dr. Robert Olk, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RUSH UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.



Dr. Olk works at Missouri Eye Assocs/Retina Center in Saint Louis, MO with other offices in Washington, MO and Fenton, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.