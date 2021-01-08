See All Podiatrists in Wilmington, NC
Dr. Robert O'Malley, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Robert O'Malley, DPM

Podiatry
4.4 (74)
Map Pin Small Wilmington, NC
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert O'Malley, DPM

Dr. Robert O'Malley, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. O'Malley works at EmergeOrtho Porters Neck in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. O'Malley's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Emergeortho PA
    8115 Market St Ste 108, Wilmington, NC 28411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 332-3800
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Surgery Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Surgery Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Treatment Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • MultiPlan
    • PacificSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 74 ratings
    Patient Ratings (74)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. O'Malley?

    Jan 08, 2021
    Dr O’Malley was very nice, concerned, and had a great bedside manner. I had been looking for relief for two years after back surgery affected my feet. I would highly recommend him. He certainly helped me on my first visit. However I am very Disappointed in the staff. I left a message for his nurse to call me. it’s been three days and I haven’t had a call back. I sent a message through the patient portal 8 o’clock in the morning and still have not had an answer back and it was a medication question that has been affecting me. No one has reached out to me from the office. As I think Dr. O’Malley was great and right on the money with his treatment I don’t care for his office staff whatsoever. Being unresponsive is not how you handle your patients with a medication question.
    — Jan 08, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert O'Malley, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert O'Malley, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. O'Malley to family and friends

    Dr. O'Malley's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. O'Malley

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert O'Malley, DPM.

    About Dr. Robert O'Malley, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528080389
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Houston Podiatric Foundation
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dr. William Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Villanova University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert O'Malley, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Malley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Malley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Malley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Malley works at EmergeOrtho Porters Neck in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Dr. O'Malley’s profile.

    Dr. O'Malley has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Malley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    74 patients have reviewed Dr. O'Malley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Malley.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Malley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Malley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Robert O'Malley, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.