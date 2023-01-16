Dr. Robert Onder, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Onder is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Onder, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Onder, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and Perry County Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Allergy & Asthma Consultants711 Old Ballas Rd Ste 100, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Perry County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I've known Dr Bob for about 15 years and have seen him or his staff professionally many times over that period. They do a great job and have helped me find good deals on prescriptions when I've needed them!
About Dr. Robert Onder, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1164533295
Education & Certifications
- WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
