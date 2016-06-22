Overview of Dr. Robert Organ, MD

Dr. Robert Organ, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Temple, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White McLane Children's Medical Center and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple.



Dr. Organ works at Scott & White Memorial Hospital in Temple, TX with other offices in Killeen, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.