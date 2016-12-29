See All Dermatologists in Draper, UT
Dr. Robert Orme, MD

Dermatology
3.5 (10)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Orme, MD is a Dermatologist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Dermatology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University of Utah School of Medicine and is affiliated with Alta View Hospital.

Dr. Orme works at Lone Peak Dermatology in Draper, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Rosacea, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Robert L Orme MD
    Robert L Orme MD
11760 S 700 E Ste 210, Draper, UT 84020
(801) 572-8043

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Alta View Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Rosacea
Itchy Skin
Actinic Keratosis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 29, 2016
    I have and will continue to recommend Dr. Orme to family and friends because he is caring, considerate and knowledgeable about my medical condition as well as preventative care. He always takes the time to listen and answer questions. I never feel rushed. He and his staff always work hard to squeeze me in when my condition worsens.
    Susan F. in Draper, Utah — Dec 29, 2016
    About Dr. Robert Orme, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 38 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1174635403
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Cincinnati
    Internship
    • L D S Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Utah School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Utah
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Orme, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Orme is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Orme has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Orme has seen patients for Rosacea, Itchy Skin and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Orme on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Orme. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Orme.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Orme, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Orme appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

