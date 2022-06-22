Dr. Robert Oropall, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oropall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Oropall, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Oropall, DPM
Dr. Robert Oropall, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from New York College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Montefiore Wakefield Campus.
Dr. Oropall's Office Locations
Bronx Foot Care - Oscar Castillo, DPM820 Lydig Ave, Bronx, NY 10462 Directions (973) 365-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 2:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Montefiore Wakefield Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Affinity Insurance Services
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Fidelis Care
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Healthfirst
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Surgery 4 years ago my foot look amazing
About Dr. Robert Oropall, DPM
- Podiatry
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Foot Clinic Of New York
- New York College of Podiatric Medicine
