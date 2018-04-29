Overview of Dr. R Orr, MD

Dr. R Orr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic and Lutheran Hospital.



Dr. Orr works at Center for Spine Health in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Deformities, Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) and Spondylolisthesis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.