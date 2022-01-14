Dr. Robert Ortiz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ortiz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ortiz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Ortiz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Highland, NY. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico and is affiliated with Vassar Brothers Medical Center and Westchester Medical Center.
Dr. Ortiz works at
Locations
-
1
Dr Robert Ortiz29 Church St, Highland, NY 12528 Directions (845) 691-4600
Hospital Affiliations
- Vassar Brothers Medical Center
- Westchester Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ortiz?
Dr Ortiz takes plenty of time to discuss thoroughly your situation and your concerns.
About Dr. Robert Ortiz, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1255384418
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- University Auto De Guadalajara Faculty De Med Guadalajara Jalisco Mexico
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ortiz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ortiz accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ortiz works at
Dr. Ortiz has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Lipoprotein Disorders and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ortiz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Ortiz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ortiz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ortiz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ortiz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.