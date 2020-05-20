Overview of Dr. Robert Ory, MD

Dr. Robert Ory, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They graduated from University Of Texas Medical School and is affiliated with St. Francis Hospital, St. Clare Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Ory works at Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Francis in Federal Way, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.