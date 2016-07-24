Overview of Dr. Robert Osofsky, MD

Dr. Robert Osofsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Osofsky works at Robert H Osofsky MD PC in Springfield, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.