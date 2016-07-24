Dr. Robert Osofsky, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Osofsky is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Osofsky, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Osofsky, MD
Dr. Robert Osofsky, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Springfield, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.
Dr. Osofsky's Office Locations
Robert H Osofsky MD PC299 Carew St Ste 330, Springfield, MA 01104 Directions (413) 734-4918
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Osofsky was the only one to diagnose a unique hearing problem my daughter had. He is a very dedicated doctor who cares about his patients. I highly recommend Dr Osofsky.
About Dr. Robert Osofsky, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1841206026
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Osofsky has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Osofsky accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Osofsky has seen patients for Deviated Septum, Earwax Buildup and Otitis Media, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Osofsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Osofsky. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Osofsky.
