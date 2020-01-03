Overview of Dr. Robert Ostendorf III, MD

Dr. Robert Ostendorf III, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Gadsden, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Gadsden Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Ostendorf III works at Etowah Ear Nose And Throat in Gadsden, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Dizziness, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.