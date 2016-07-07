See All Urologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Robert Ostericher, MD

Urology
5.0 (3)
Map Pin Small Tacoma, WA
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Ostericher, MD

Dr. Robert Ostericher, MD is an Urology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Dr. Ostericher works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ostericher's Office Locations

    Dept of Orthopedics
    209 Martin Luther King Jr Way, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Jul 07, 2016
Dr Ostericher was very knowledgeable and explained all the issues very well. Short wait time and helpful/considerate office staff.
David V in Tacoma, WA — Jul 07, 2016
About Dr. Robert Ostericher, MD

  • Urology
  • 41 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1790841195
Education & Certifications

  • Wilford Hall Med Center Aetc
  • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
Hospital Affiliations

  • St. Joseph Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Robert Ostericher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ostericher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Ostericher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ostericher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ostericher works at Group Health Specialty Center in Tacoma, WA. View the full address on Dr. Ostericher’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ostericher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ostericher.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ostericher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ostericher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

