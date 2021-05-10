Dr. Otte has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Otte, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Otte, MD
Dr. Robert Otte, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Blake Hospital, Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Otte works at
Dr. Otte's Office Locations
Coastal Orthopedics - West Bradenton6202 17th Ave W, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 274-4221
Coastal Orthopedics8000 Fl64, Bradenton, FL 34212 Directions (941) 477-4466
Coastal Orthopedics8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 300, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 269-8152
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Otte preformed a reverse shoulder arthroplasty on my right shoulder. I had very little pain for 4 days afterwards. I am now pain free. I am also able to turn my neck all the way to the right side of my body and I am regaining the lost strength I experienced. I would recommend Dr. Otte for your surgery.
About Dr. Robert Otte, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1942649405
Education & Certifications
- Midwest Orthopaedics At Rush
- SPECTRUM HEALTH
- UNIVERSITY OF NEBRASKA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otte has seen patients for Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Otte. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.