Dr. Otterbeck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Otterbeck, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Otterbeck, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn.
Dr. Otterbeck works at
Locations
-
1
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Long Island1 Hollow Ln Ste 102, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 587-5500Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York1534 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Directions (718) 667-3577Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Staten Island1360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 667-3577Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Otterbeck?
Didn't hurt at all.
About Dr. Robert Otterbeck, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1487064077
Education & Certifications
- New York University School of Medicine
- Staten Island University Hospital, Staten Island, New York
- Suny Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Otterbeck accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Otterbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Otterbeck works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Otterbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otterbeck.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otterbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otterbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.