Pain Medicine Doctors in New Hyde Park, NY
Dr. Robert Otterbeck, MD

Pain Medicine
5.0 (13)
9 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Otterbeck, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Suny Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn.

Dr. Otterbeck works at The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Long Island in New Hyde Park, NY with other offices in Staten Island, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Long Island
    1 Hollow Ln Ste 102, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 587-5500
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Spine & Pain Institute of New York
    1534 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 667-3577
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    The Spine & Pain Institute of New York - Staten Island
    1360 Hylan Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10305 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 667-3577
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Otterbeck, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1487064077
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University School of Medicine
    Residency
    Internship
    • Staten Island University Hospital, Staten Island, New York
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Suny Downstate College of Medicine, Brooklyn
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Otterbeck has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Otterbeck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Otterbeck. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otterbeck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otterbeck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otterbeck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.