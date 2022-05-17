Overview of Dr. Robert Otto, MD

Dr. Robert Otto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Missouri-Kansas City|University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.



Dr. Otto works at Southern Joint Replacement Institute - Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.