Dr. Robert Otto, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.9 (59)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Robert Otto, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They graduated from University of Missouri-Kansas City|University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center, Tristar Centennial Medical Center and Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center.

Dr. Otto works at Southern Joint Replacement Institute - Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Murfreesboro, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Otto's Office Locations

    Southern Joint Replacement Institute - Nashville
    2400 Patterson St Ste 100, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 703-2555
    Southern Joint Replacement Institute - Murfreesboro
    3053 Medical Center Pkwy Ste F, Murfreesboro, TN 37129 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (629) 219-7335

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tristar Stonecrest Medical Center
  • Tristar Centennial Medical Center
  • Tristar Southern Hills Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 59 ratings
    Patient Ratings (59)
    5 Star
    (57)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 17, 2022
    Things went better than I ever expected! Not dreading the second surgery--the first went so smoothly. Dr. Otto is very laid back--but he is on his game!
    — May 17, 2022
    About Dr. Robert Otto, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1003013947
    Education & Certifications

    • Southern Joint Replacement Institute|Southern Joint Replacement Institute Nashville, TN
    Residency
    • Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St Louis University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Missouri-Kansas City|University Of Missouri-Kansas City School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Otto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Otto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Otto has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Otto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Otto has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Otto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    59 patients have reviewed Dr. Otto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Otto.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Otto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Otto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

