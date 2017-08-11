Dr. Overholt accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Robert Overholt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Overholt, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Newport Medical Center.
Dr. Overholt works at
Locations
-
1
Allergy Associates PA801 N Weisgarber Rd Ste 200, Knoxville, TN 37909 Directions (865) 584-8580
-
2
The Allergy Asthma and Sinus Center501 Adesa Blvd Ste 200, Lenoir City, TN 37771 Directions (865) 271-1083
- 3 7560 Dannaher Dr Ste 100, Powell, TN 37849 Directions (865) 512-2226
-
4
Allergy Asthma & Sinus Center3019 Millers Point Dr Ste A, Morristown, TN 37813 Directions (423) 581-3996
Hospital Affiliations
- Newport Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful doctor I have been seeing him for 28 years. He has always been kind. I dread the day he says I'm retiring.
About Dr. Robert Overholt, MD
- Allergy & Immunology
- 61 years of experience
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Allergy & Immunology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Overholt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Overholt works at
Dr. Overholt has seen patients for Allergy Treatment, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Overholt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Overholt speaks French.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Overholt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Overholt.
