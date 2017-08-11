Overview

Dr. Robert Overholt, MD is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Knoxville, TN. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 61 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Newport Medical Center.



Dr. Overholt works at Allergy Associates PA in Knoxville, TN with other offices in Lenoir City, TN, Powell, TN and Morristown, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Allergy Treatment, Allergic Rhinitis and Animal Allergies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.