Dr. Robert Owen Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Owen Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Owen Jr, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Lexington, KY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Saint Joseph Hospital.
Dr. Owen Jr's Office Locations
Lexington Clinic1401 Harrodsburg Rd Ste A540, Lexington, KY 40504 Directions (859) 258-6760
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Neurology1021 Majestic Dr Ste 200, Lexington, KY 40513 Directions (859) 296-1922Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I choose to see Dr. Owen based on a friends recommendation and after seeing how satisfied my friend was with Dr. Owen. Dr. Owen was strait and to the point while also being informative and honest. Surgery went fantastic and I’d do it again if needed. It didn’t realize how much pain I was pushing through. Quality of life is 100% improved. Very happy with the outcome and very appreciative to Dr. Owen and his entire team! Thank you.
About Dr. Robert Owen Jr, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1003850736
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Owen Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Owen Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Owen Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Owen Jr has seen patients for Pathological Spine Fracture, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Owen Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Owen Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Owen Jr.
