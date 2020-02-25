Dr. Robert Oxford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oxford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Oxford, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Oxford, MD
Dr. Robert Oxford, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.
Dr. Oxford's Office Locations
Mountain Neurological Center PA7 Vanderbilt Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Directions (828) 255-7776Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mission Hospital
- Pardee Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthgram
- Humana
- MedCost
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Removed brain tumor twice
About Dr. Robert Oxford, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1437161395
Education & Certifications
- East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine
- Neurosurgery, Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Oxford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Oxford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Oxford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Oxford has seen patients for Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oxford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Oxford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oxford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oxford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oxford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.