Overview of Dr. Robert Oxford, MD

Dr. Robert Oxford, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from East Carolina University / Brody School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital and Pardee Hospital.



Dr. Oxford works at Carolina Spine/Neurosurgery Ctr in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Subarachnoid Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.