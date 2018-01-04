See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Robert Ozaki, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (15)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Robert Ozaki, MD

Dr. Robert Ozaki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Ozaki works at ROBERT OZAKI INC in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ozaki's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Robert M. Ozaki M D A Professional Medical Corp.
    1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 307, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (213) 687-0424

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • California Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Uterine Fibroids
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Uterine Fibroids
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 04, 2018
    He was referred to me by my primary care doctor after a previous GYN couldn't/wouldn't help me. I am so glad he is my doctor now. We have made progress with my heavy uterine bleeding. He has great bedside manner and doesn't believe in letting the patient suffer with pain. We still have a way to go to get my situation under control but I am confident that he will have me feeling at my best in no time.
    Tiffany Yace in La Puente — Jan 04, 2018
    About Dr. Robert Ozaki, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730108374
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • White Memorial Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Ozaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ozaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ozaki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ozaki accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Ozaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ozaki works at ROBERT OZAKI INC in Los Angeles, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ozaki’s profile.

    Dr. Ozaki has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ozaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozaki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozaki.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

