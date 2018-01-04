Dr. Robert Ozaki, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ozaki is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Ozaki, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Ozaki, MD
Dr. Robert Ozaki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Ozaki works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Ozaki's Office Locations
-
1
Robert M. Ozaki M D A Professional Medical Corp.1245 Wilshire Blvd Ste 307, Los Angeles, CA 90017 Directions (213) 687-0424
Hospital Affiliations
- California Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ozaki?
He was referred to me by my primary care doctor after a previous GYN couldn't/wouldn't help me. I am so glad he is my doctor now. We have made progress with my heavy uterine bleeding. He has great bedside manner and doesn't believe in letting the patient suffer with pain. We still have a way to go to get my situation under control but I am confident that he will have me feeling at my best in no time.
About Dr. Robert Ozaki, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Japanese
- 1730108374
Education & Certifications
- White Memorial Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ozaki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ozaki accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ozaki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ozaki works at
Dr. Ozaki has seen patients for Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ozaki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ozaki speaks Japanese.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Ozaki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ozaki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ozaki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ozaki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.