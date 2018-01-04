Overview of Dr. Robert Ozaki, MD

Dr. Robert Ozaki, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with California Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Ozaki works at ROBERT OZAKI INC in Los Angeles, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Uterine Fibroids, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.