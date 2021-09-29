Overview

Dr. Robert Pagano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Saint Clair Hospital and Upmc Mercy.



Dr. Pagano works at Pittsburgh Gastroenterology Associates in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.