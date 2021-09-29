Dr. Robert Pagano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pagano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pagano, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Pagano, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Rutgers Medical School and is affiliated with Penn Highlands Mon Valley, Saint Clair Hospital and Upmc Mercy.
Locations
Pittsburgh Gastroenterology Assoc1350 Locust St Ste 406, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 Directions (412) 572-6951
GI Specialist Inc1050 Bower Hill Rd Ste 305, Pittsburgh, PA 15243 Directions (412) 572-6951
Hospital Affiliations
- Penn Highlands Mon Valley
- Saint Clair Hospital
- Upmc Mercy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Gateway Health Plan
- Golden Rule
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medica
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Good experience with procedure at Mercy Hospital. Good communication from all nurses and Dr. Pagano.
About Dr. Robert Pagano, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Genl Hospital
- Allegheny General Hospital
- Rutgers Medical School
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pagano has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pagano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pagano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pagano has seen patients for Hernia, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pagano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Pagano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagano.
