Overview

Dr. Robert Palmer, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Everett, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.



Dr. Palmer works at Everett Clinic Kemp Surgery Center in Everett, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Esophageal Motility Disorders and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.