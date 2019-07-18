Dr. Robert Pannullo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pannullo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pannullo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Pannullo, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Ocean, NJ. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset.
Dr. Pannullo works at
Locations
-
1
Seaview Orthopaedic & Medical Associates1200 Eagle Ave, Ocean, NJ 07712 Directions (732) 660-6200Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Brick Office1640 Route 88 Ste 101, Brick, NJ 08724 Directions (732) 458-7866
-
3
Freehold Office222 Schanck Rd Ste 300, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 462-1700
-
4
Barnegat Office500 Barnegat Blvd N, Barnegat, NJ 08005 Directions (732) 660-6200
-
5
Monroe Office294 Applegarth Rd, Monroe, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 660-6200
-
6
University Center for Ambulatory Surgery LLC2 Worlds Fair Dr, Somerset, NJ 08873 Directions (732) 537-0909
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Bluegrass Family Health
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicare
- QualCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pannullo?
I was referred to Dr. Pannullo by my orthopedic doctor for pain management. I experienced lower back pain and he successfully treated me. He is definitely knowledgeable and professional. The only issue is the long wait time to see him. It took several weeks to obtain an appointment and I would advise you that you will wait for a long time once you are in the office. However, University Orthopedics is a terrific professional practice. Neil Butler
About Dr. Robert Pannullo, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1598724510
Education & Certifications
- Cornell Med Center
- Staten Island Univ Hosp
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pannullo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pannullo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pannullo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pannullo works at
Dr. Pannullo has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Spine, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Herniated Disc, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pannullo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pannullo speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Pannullo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pannullo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pannullo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pannullo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.