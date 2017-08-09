Overview of Dr. Robert Parangi, MD

Dr. Robert Parangi, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MICHIGAN / ANN ARBOR and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center and Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Parangi works at A A Parangi MD PA in Paramus, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.