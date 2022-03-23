Dr. Robert Paras, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paras is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Paras, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Paras, MD
Dr. Robert Paras, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.
Dr. Paras works at
Dr. Paras' Office Locations
Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine2111 Ogden Ave, Aurora, IL 60504 Directions (630) 978-3800Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine1320 N Highland Ave Ste B, Aurora, IL 60506 Directions (630) 892-4286
Castle Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine1100 W Veterans Pkwy Ste 1, Yorkville, IL 60560 Directions (630) 553-3000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush Copley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Paras, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1043297799
Education & Certifications
- MacNeal Hospital, Berwyn, Illinois
- MacNeal Hospital, Berwyn, Illinois
- MacNeal Hospital, Berwyn, Illinois
- Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paras has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paras accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paras has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paras works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Paras. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paras.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paras, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paras appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.