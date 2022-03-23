Overview of Dr. Robert Paras, MD

Dr. Robert Paras, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Aurora, IL. They graduated from Rush University Medical Center, Chicago, Illinois and is affiliated with Rush Copley Medical Center.



Dr. Paras works at Castle Orthopaedics/Sprts Med in Aurora, IL with other offices in Yorkville, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.