See All Family Doctors in San Juan Capistrano, CA
Dr. Robert Paredes Sr, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Robert Paredes Sr, MD

Family Medicine
5.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Paredes Sr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Paredes Sr works at Robert R. Paredes M.d. Inc. in San Juan Capistrano, CA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert R. Paredes M.d. Inc.
    31411 Camino Capistrano Ste 100, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (949) 493-4585

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Paredes Sr?

Apr 08, 2017
He is by far the best doctor, he is always accurate on his diagnosis and I always feel better after seeing him. He is a very humane doctor who does not overcharged his patients, he is passionate about his job. I will always recommend doctor Paredes
Tustin, CA — Apr 08, 2017
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Robert Paredes Sr, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Robert Paredes Sr, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Paredes Sr to family and friends

Dr. Paredes Sr' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Paredes Sr

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Robert Paredes Sr, MD.

About Dr. Robert Paredes Sr, MD

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1578749271
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Family Practice
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paredes Sr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Paredes Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Paredes Sr works at Robert R. Paredes M.d. Inc. in San Juan Capistrano, CA. View the full address on Dr. Paredes Sr’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. Paredes Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paredes Sr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paredes Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paredes Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Robert Paredes Sr, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.