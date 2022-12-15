Dr. Robert Paresi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paresi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Paresi, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Paresi, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from St George's University School Of Med and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital.
Locations
InsideLook MD of Chicago3050 Finley Rd Ste 300B, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (331) 777-9955
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Woodstock Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Paresi was highly recommended to me by a friend. He worked on my upper and lower eyes and I am delighted with the results. Dr. Paresi never pushed me and made me feel comfortable at all times. Everything about my experience exceeded my expectations. The office staff are friendly and scheduling was easy.
About Dr. Robert Paresi, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Monmouth Medical Center
- St George's University School Of Med
- University of Rochester
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
