Dr. Robert Park, DMD

Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
4.9 (768)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. Robert Park, DMD is an Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics Practitioner in Cockeysville, MD. They graduated from Harvard School of Dental Medicine.

Dr. Park works at Keystone Orthodontics in Cockeysville, MD with other offices in Shrewsbury, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Andrew H. Vendelis D.D.S. PA
    9727 Greenside Dr Ste 100, Cockeysville, MD 21030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 769-3136
  2. 2
    Shrewsbury Office
    16313 Mount Airy Rd, Shrewsbury, PA 17361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 680-6359

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bite Adjustment
Ceramic Dental Braces
Clear Dental Braces
Bite Adjustment
Ceramic Dental Braces
Clear Dental Braces

Bite Adjustment Chevron Icon
Ceramic Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Clear Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Oral Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Procedure Chevron Icon
Crooked Teeth Chevron Icon
Crossbite Chevron Icon
Damon® Clear Braces Chevron Icon
Dental Brace Chevron Icon
Dental Crowding Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dental Spacing Chevron Icon
Fixed Orthodontic Correction Chevron Icon
Gaps Between Teeth Chevron Icon
Grinding of Teeth Chevron Icon
Invisalign Teen® Chevron Icon
Invisalign® Chevron Icon
Invisible Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Lingual Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Malocclusion (Bad Bite) Chevron Icon
Metal Dental Braces Chevron Icon
Misaligned Teeth Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Bite Correction Chevron Icon
Non-Surgical Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Open Bite Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Aligners Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Disorders Chevron Icon
Orthodontic Procedures Chevron Icon
Overbite Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Overbite
Overjet Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Overjet
Protruding Front Teeth Chevron Icon
Removable Appliances Chevron Icon
Retainer Therapy Chevron Icon
Retainers Chevron Icon
Spacers for Braces Chevron Icon
Springs for Braces Chevron Icon
Surgical Orthodontics Chevron Icon
Thumb Sucking Chevron Icon
Underbite Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ameritas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP)
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Driscoll Health Plan
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • MetLife
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Texas Children's Health Plan
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 768 ratings
    Patient Ratings (768)
    5 Star
    (713)
    4 Star
    (44)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (5)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Dec 14, 2018
    Excellent service, great doctor, though staff is not so great.
    Timonium, MD — Dec 14, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Park, DMD
    About Dr. Robert Park, DMD

    Specialties
    • Orthodontics & Dentofacial Orthopedics
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1063611747
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Case Western Reserve U/U Hosp Of Cleveland
    Medical Education
    • Harvard School of Dental Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Park, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    768 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

