Dr. Robert Park, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Robert Park, MD
Dr. Robert Park, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Dr. Park works at
Dr. Park's Office Locations
Ear Nose and Throat Group of Central New Jersey712 Courtyard Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Directions (732) 205-1311
Ear Nose and Throat Group of Central New Jersey2177 Oak Tree Rd Ste 208, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 205-1311
Ear Nose and Throat Group of Central New Jersey1600 Saint Georges Ave, Rahway, NJ 07065 Directions (732) 205-1311
Ear Nose and Throat Group of Central New Jersey2124 Oak Tree Rd Fl 2, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 205-1311Wednesday9:00am - 12:00pmThursday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Oxford Health Plans
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Park?
I scheduled my first appt. With Dr. Park back in October. I felt safe with the office workflow during the COVID pandemic. The staff were polite and compassionate. There is very little or no exposure to other pts. In the waiting room. Dr. Park has a great bedside manner. He spends time with you answering questions. I eventually chose to get sinus surgery in December. The whole process to include pre-approval and scheduling went smooth. For my particular surgery the recovery was quick. I suffered little to no pain. Dr. Park was accurate when he described what I would experience during the recovery period. I highly recommend Dr. Park.
About Dr. Robert Park, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins University Hospital
- Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery - Johns Hopkins University Hospital
- University Of Maryland School Of Medicine - M.D.
- Yale University - BS - Biophysics
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Park accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Park works at
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.