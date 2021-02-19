See All Otolaryngologists in Hillsborough, NJ
Dr. Robert Park, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.9 (56)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Robert Park, MD

Dr. Robert Park, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hillsborough, NJ. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine - M.D. and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.

Dr. Park works at Ear Nose and Throat Group of Central New Jersey in Hillsborough, NJ with other offices in Edison, NJ and Rahway, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Park's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ear Nose and Throat Group of Central New Jersey
    712 Courtyard Dr, Hillsborough, NJ 08844 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 205-1311
  2. 2
    Ear Nose and Throat Group of Central New Jersey
    2177 Oak Tree Rd Ste 208, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 205-1311
  3. 3
    Ear Nose and Throat Group of Central New Jersey
    1600 Saint Georges Ave, Rahway, NJ 07065 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 205-1311
  4. 4
    Ear Nose and Throat Group of Central New Jersey
    2124 Oak Tree Rd Fl 2, Edison, NJ 08820 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 205-1311
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Rhinoseptoplasty
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Rhinoseptoplasty
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)

Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Ablation or Excision of Nasal Turbinates Chevron Icon
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Laser Surgery Chevron Icon
Cosmetic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ear Surgery Chevron Icon
Ear Tube Placement Chevron Icon
ENT Surgery Chevron Icon
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Head and Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure Chevron Icon
Laryngectomy and Pharyngectomy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy Chevron Icon
Laryngoscopy and Laryngotomy Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty) Chevron Icon
Sinus Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Sphenoidotomy (Sinus Surgery) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Thyroidectomy or Thyroid Lobectomy Chevron Icon
Tonsillectomy Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Oxford Health Plans

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 56 ratings
    Patient Ratings (56)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 19, 2021
    I scheduled my first appt. With Dr. Park back in October. I felt safe with the office workflow during the COVID pandemic. The staff were polite and compassionate. There is very little or no exposure to other pts. In the waiting room. Dr. Park has a great bedside manner. He spends time with you answering questions. I eventually chose to get sinus surgery in December. The whole process to include pre-approval and scheduling went smooth. For my particular surgery the recovery was quick. I suffered little to no pain. Dr. Park was accurate when he described what I would experience during the recovery period. I highly recommend Dr. Park.
    David Chelak — Feb 19, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Robert Park, MD
    About Dr. Robert Park, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1710908595
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University Hospital
    Internship
    • Otolaryngology, Head and Neck Surgery - Johns Hopkins University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine - M.D.
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University - BS - Biophysics
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Park, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Park is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Park has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Park has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Park. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Park.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Park, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Park appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

