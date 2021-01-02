Dr. Robert Parke, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Parke, MD is a Pulmonologist in Orange, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Wisconsin / Madison and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Providence St Joseph's Batavia Woods845 W La Veta Ave Ste 108, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 639-2600
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have a condition that was difficult to diagnose. Dr. Parke worked patiently with me over a couple of years to narrow treatments down to one that helped immensely. I highly recommend him.
- Pulmonary Disease
- 50 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Parke has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parke works at
Dr. Parke has seen patients for Bronchiectasis, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parke on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Parke. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parke.
