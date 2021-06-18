Overview of Dr. Robert Parker, DPM

Dr. Robert Parker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 71 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Parker works at Springfield Clinic in Springfield, IL with other offices in Lincoln, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Surgery and Nail Avulsion and Excision along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.