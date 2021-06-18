Dr. Robert Parker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Parker, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Parker, DPM
Dr. Robert Parker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Springfield, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 71 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. John's Hospital and Springfield Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
-
1
Springfield Clinic Physical Therapy800 N 1st St, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 528-7541
- 2 747 N Rutledge St Bldg 603, Springfield, IL 62702 Directions (217) 545-8000
- 3 200 Stahlhut Dr Rm 428, Lincoln, IL 62656 Directions (800) 444-7541
-
4
Lincoln Health Care Specialists Lab100 Stahlhut Dr, Lincoln, IL 62656 Directions (217) 735-9555
Hospital Affiliations
- Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital
- HSHS St. John's Hospital
- Springfield Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parker?
Dr. Parker is a no nonsense professional. Right to the point.
About Dr. Robert Parker, DPM
- Podiatry
- 71 years of experience
- English
- 1407949571
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker has seen patients for Plantar Fasciitis, Bunion Surgery and Nail Avulsion and Excision, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parker on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.