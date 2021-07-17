Dr. Robert Parker, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Parker, DPM
Overview of Dr. Robert Parker, DPM
Dr. Robert Parker, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They completed their residency with Oak Cliff Community Hospital
Dr. Parker works at
Dr. Parker's Office Locations
Parker Foot & Ankle14441 Memorial Dr Ste 16, Houston, TX 77079 Directions (281) 497-2850Monday7:30am - 3:00pmTuesday7:30am - 3:00pmWednesday7:30am - 3:00pmThursday7:30am - 3:00pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare West
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MHealth Insured
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A friend recommended Dr. Parker to me and I travelled an hour to reach his office. Most people wouldn't do that but after meeting him, I knew that it was the right decision. Sadly, I wished that I had found Dr. Parker many years ago as I probably would not be having the foot/ankle issues today that I am. However, it is what it is and Dr. Parker has been doing a good job on helping me resolve my issues. His office is in a complex that is definitely dated and has seen some better days, but as long as its clean and safe, it's fine. I would recommend Dr. Parker without hesitation. He knows his stuff!
About Dr. Robert Parker, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1740381771
Education & Certifications
- Oak Cliff Community Hospital
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- University of Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parker has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Parker accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parker works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Parker. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.