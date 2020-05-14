Overview

Dr. Robert Parkes, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Schenectady, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from State University of New York at Buffalo and is affiliated with Ellis Hospital, Glens Falls Hospital and Saratoga Hospital.



Dr. Parkes works at Cardiology Associates of Schenectady PC in Schenectady, NY with other offices in Halfmoon, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction), Heart Disease and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.