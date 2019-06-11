Overview

Dr. Robert Parris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.



Dr. Parris works at Baptist Health Cardiology Center in Fort Smith, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.