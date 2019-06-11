Dr. Robert Parris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Parris, MD
Overview
Dr. Robert Parris, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Fort Smith, AR. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA and is affiliated with Baptist Health - Fort Smith.
Dr. Parris works at
Locations
Cardiology Center At Sparks1500 Dodson Ave Ste 60, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 709-7325
Select Specialty Hospital Fort Smith1001 Towson Ave, Fort Smith, AR 72901 Directions (479) 709-7325MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health - Fort Smith
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Greatest
About Dr. Robert Parris, MD
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1043253511
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
- Cardiovascular Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parris has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Hypertension and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Parris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Parris. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.