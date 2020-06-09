Dr. Parsa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Parsa, DO
Overview
Dr. Robert Parsa, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Uab Highlands.
Dr. Parsa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Quickcare Family Medicine3205 Lorna Rd Ste 103, Hoover, AL 35216 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Uab Highlands
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Parsa?
Although this office probably falls under the domain of an urgent care or "doc n the box" Dr Parsa is my primary care physician. I have been his patient for about five years now and honestly cannot see myself switching doctors. He possess a trait that far too few doctors utilize these days and that is he actually listens to what I have to say. He combines homeopathic care with traditional practice and that is unheard for most given the fact that more money can be made by just writing a prescription. I love Dr Parsa and his staff. They are professionals but always welcoming and friendly. The world needs more doctors like this who sees one as a person first, then patient; not just a walking check or preferred insurance payment.
About Dr. Robert Parsa, DO
- Family Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, Persian and Spanish
- 1326232711
Education & Certifications
- Tulane U MC
- Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
- University of California at Santa Barbara
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Parsa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Parsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Parsa works at
Dr. Parsa speaks Persian and Spanish.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.