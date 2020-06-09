See All Family Doctors in Hoover, AL
Dr. Robert Parsa, DO

Family Medicine
4.5 (31)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Robert Parsa, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Hoover, AL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med and is affiliated with Uab Highlands.

Dr. Parsa works at Quick Care Family Medicine in Hoover, AL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Quickcare Family Medicine
    3205 Lorna Rd Ste 103, Hoover, AL 35216 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Uab Highlands

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis
Allergies
Anxiety
Arthritis

Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Infectious Diseases Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 09, 2020
    Although this office probably falls under the domain of an urgent care or "doc n the box" Dr Parsa is my primary care physician. I have been his patient for about five years now and honestly cannot see myself switching doctors. He possess a trait that far too few doctors utilize these days and that is he actually listens to what I have to say. He combines homeopathic care with traditional practice and that is unheard for most given the fact that more money can be made by just writing a prescription. I love Dr Parsa and his staff. They are professionals but always welcoming and friendly. The world needs more doctors like this who sees one as a person first, then patient; not just a walking check or preferred insurance payment.
    Jun 09, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Robert Parsa, DO
    About Dr. Robert Parsa, DO

    • Family Medicine
    • 31 years of experience
    • English, Persian and Spanish
    • 1326232711
    Education & Certifications

    • Tulane U MC
    • Ks Univ Of Med & Biosci Coll Of Osteo Med
    • University of California at Santa Barbara
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Parsa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Parsa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Parsa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Parsa works at Quick Care Family Medicine in Hoover, AL. View the full address on Dr. Parsa’s profile.

    31 patients have reviewed Dr. Parsa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parsa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parsa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parsa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.