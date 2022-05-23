Overview of Dr. Robert Pasciak, MD

Dr. Robert Pasciak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Naperville, IL. They completed their residency with Northwestern University Med Center



Dr. Pasciak works at Edward-Elmhurst Medical Group in Naperville, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.