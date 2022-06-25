Dr. Pascuzzi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Robert Pascuzzi, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Pascuzzi, MD
Dr. Robert Pascuzzi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University / Bloomington and is affiliated with Dukes Memorial Hospital, Eskenazi Health, Iu Health Bloomington Hospital and IU Health Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Pascuzzi's Office Locations
Indiana Clinic-neurology LLC355 W 16th St Ste 3200, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 948-5450
Indiana University Health University Hospital550 University Blvd, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 944-4974Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dukes Memorial Hospital
- Eskenazi Health
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- IU Health Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Took time to explain everything
About Dr. Robert Pascuzzi, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University / Bloomington
Dr. Pascuzzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pascuzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pascuzzi has seen patients for Anterior Horn Disease, Headache and Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pascuzzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pascuzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pascuzzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pascuzzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pascuzzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.