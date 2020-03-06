Overview of Dr. Robert Pate, MD

Dr. Robert Pate, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Palestine, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from TECHNOLOGY INSTITUTE OF SUPERIOR STUDIES OF MONTERREY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IGNACIO A SANTOSA and is affiliated with Palestine Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Pate works at PATE ROBERT J MD in Palestine, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.