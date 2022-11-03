Dr. Robert Patterson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patterson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Patterson, MD
Dr. Robert Patterson, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Providence, RI. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Hahnemann University and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Providence Surgical Care Group486 Silver Spring St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 454-0690
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
Best one i have every had he is honest an cares
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1124101258
- University Cincinnati Med Center
- Naval Hospital
- Naval Hosp|Naval Hospital
- Hahnemann University
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Patterson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patterson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patterson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patterson has seen patients for Atherosclerosis, Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patterson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patterson speaks French.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Patterson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patterson.
