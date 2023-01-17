Dr. Robert Paul, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paul is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Paul, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Paul, MD
Dr. Robert Paul, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital.
Dr. Paul's Office Locations
Ascension Medical Group Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery13450 N Meridian St Ste 145, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 338-8788
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
- Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis
- Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Sagamore Health Network
- Saint Francis Health Network
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Paul?
I’m a unique situation in that I’m paraplegic and after having our second baby late 2021 I had an injury that turned into a pressure wound. When wound care couldn’t figure out what to do with me I found Dr Paul and got them to write me a referral to him. He got me in pretty much immediately and I had flap surgery to fix the nightmare I’d been dealing with. Haven’t had any problems since! I’m actually seeing him again for what we believe is an unrelated issue, and I’m currently waiting to have another surgery with him. I wouldn’t want anyone else doing it given my circumstances and am so comfortable with him to the point I annoy him quite a bit with worries I’m sure haha! Seriously, you won’t find a better reconstructive surgeon than him.
About Dr. Robert Paul, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1396903555
Education & Certifications
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- General Surgery and Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paul has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paul has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Paul. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paul.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paul, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paul appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.