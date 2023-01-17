Overview of Dr. Robert Paul, MD

Dr. Robert Paul, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis and Ascension St. Vincent Women's Hospital.



Dr. Paul works at Ascension Medical Group Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.