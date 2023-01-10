Overview

Dr. Robert Paul, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Benbrook, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Southwest Fort Worth.



Dr. Paul works at Texas Health Family Care in Benbrook, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.