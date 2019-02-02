See All Psychiatrists in Charleston, SC
Dr. Robert Payne Jr, MD

Psychiatry
3.4 (5)
Map Pin Small Charleston, SC
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Payne Jr, MD

Dr. Robert Payne Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Charleston, SC. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA.

Dr. Payne Jr works at Charleston Family Center LLC in Charleston, SC with other offices in Walterboro, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of MUSC Health University Medical Center.

Dr. Payne Jr's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Charleston Family Center LLC
    4 Carriage Ln Ste 100, Charleston, SC 29407 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 763-2222
  2. 2
    Charleston Family Center LLC in Walterboro
    303 Maxey St, Walterboro, SC 29488 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 549-7664

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation
Psychiatric Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Robert Payne Jr, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 51 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1013060573
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Robert Payne Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Payne Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Payne Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

