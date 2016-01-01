See All Ophthalmologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Robert Pearlman, MD

Ophthalmology
4.4 (49)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Robert Pearlman, MD

Dr. Robert Pearlman, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Pearlman works at NORTHWESTERN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL in Chicago, IL with other offices in Berwyn, IL, Palos Heights, IL, Sycamore, IL and Gurnee, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Stye along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pearlman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    251 E Huron St, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 463-0282
  2. 2
    Chicagoland Retinal Consultants
    6801 Stanley Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 484-8500
  3. 3
    Foster Medical Pavilion
    5215 N California Ave Ste F715, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 926-2000
  4. 4
    Chicagoland Retinal Consultants
    7808 W College Dr, Palos Heights, IL 60463 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 671-1009
  5. 5
    Millennium Park / Loop
    1 E Wacker Dr Ste 3550, Chicago, IL 60601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  6. 6
    Hauser-Ross Eye Institute
    1630 Gateway Dr, Sycamore, IL 60178 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 243-2587
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 2:00pm
  7. 7
    Kirk Eye Center Sc
    3477 Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL 60031 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 249-4660
  8. 8
    Swedish Covenant Hospital
    5145 N California Ave, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 878-8200
    Monday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Thursday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Friday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Saturday
    8:45am - 5:45pm
    Sunday
    8:45am - 5:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blind Hypotensive Eye Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) Chevron Icon
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Eye Exam Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Esotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Procedure Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Surgery Chevron Icon
Juvenile Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Sympathetic Uveitis Chevron Icon
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (38)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    About Dr. Robert Pearlman, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and Hebrew
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1124088091
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Northwestern Mcgaw Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University Of Chicago/The Pritzker School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

