Dr. Robert Pecha, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pecha is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Pecha, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Robert Pecha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Sutter Amador Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.
Dr. Pecha works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Medical Clinic1580 Creekside Dr Ste 220, Folsom, CA 95630 Directions (916) 983-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Marshall Medical Center
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Sutter Amador Hospital
- Sutter Roseville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pecha?
Dr. Pecha tentatively diagnosed my health issues after multiple doctors here in Sacramento and at Stanford could not. I had tried every suggestion from dietary changes to psychiatry with hypnosis and acupuncture in between! NO help until I saw Dr. Pecha! He talked and listened to me and problem solved after looking at every available test. His first prescription after all of that seems to have been the answer. Dr. Pecha treated me with respect and close attention at every juncture. I think he's brilliant in addition to being my friend. I am grateful!
About Dr. Robert Pecha, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1619918133
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pecha has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pecha accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pecha has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pecha works at
Dr. Pecha has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroparesis and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pecha on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Pecha. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pecha.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pecha, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pecha appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.