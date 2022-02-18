Overview

Dr. Robert Pecha, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Tennessee Health Science Center College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marshall Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Sutter Amador Hospital and Sutter Roseville Medical Center.



Dr. Pecha works at Gastroenterology Medical Clinic in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Gastroparesis and Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.