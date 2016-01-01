Dr. Robert Peele Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Peele Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Robert Peele Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Robert Peele Jr, MD
Dr. Robert Peele Jr, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Columbia, SC. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Wake Forest University and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital.
Dr. Peele Jr's Office Locations
Progressive Physical Therapy Blanding Street1910 Blanding St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 461-2502Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- First Health
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Robert Peele Jr, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1558362665
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Peele Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Peele Jr accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Peele Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Peele Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Peele Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Peele Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Peele Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.